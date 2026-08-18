U.S. ECONOMY ON THE EDGE OF A CLIFF: Trump MUST Get Out of Iran War – Prof. John Mearsheimer

The MOU is officially dead, and the U.S. and Iran are in standoff, as Tehran indicates it is preparing for the next phase of war and ready to go on the offensive.

The economic costs of this war are just beginning, with reports noting that the yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond rose on Tuesday to its highest level since 2007.

Dr. John Mearsheimer, an author, international relations expert and professor at the University of Chicago, noted that the latest bond sell-off shows that investors have a growing lack of confidence in the U.S. Government, and this is one warning sign among many.

Mearsheimer also pointed to Iran’s endless leverage and said we could see Tehran increase the pressure on the U.S. with offensive strikes across the region. The best thing for Trump to do is to get OUT of this war. But he can’t do that unless he capitulates to Iran’s demands.

Subscribe to John Mearsheimer on Substack, and check out his new channel on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 95: Iran STRIKES 2 UAE Tankers + Trump Escape Plot an Israeli FALSE FLAG

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709