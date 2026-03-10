IRAN WAR WILL TRIGGER GLOBAL ECONOMIC COLLAPSE + US MILITARY LYING ABOUT CASUALTIES | Larry Johnson

President Trump’s rhetoric on the war in Iran continues to be all over the place, as he claimed on Monday that it was “very complete,” but then said it was both complete and “just the beginning,” when questioned by reporters.

He also continued to throw a temper tantrum over Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while claiming the U.S. has “wiped every single force in Iran out” (except the ones guarding the Strait, apparently)

Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson noted that the war the U.S. and Israel have waged against Iran has the power to “trigger a global economic collapse,” as oil traffic comes to a halt and the U.S. vassal states in the Persian Gulf come under fire from Iran.

Iran may have spent years preparing for a prolonged war, but the region is acting as though they were taken by surprise…

