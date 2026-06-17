THE NEXT WAR IS LOADING: TRUMP INVOKES DEFENSE PRODUCTION ACT, THREATENS IRAN

While the Trump Admin is trying to sell the claim that the war in Iran is over, and the Memorandum of Understanding is perfect deal… President Trump recently invoked the Defense Production Act, to attempt to ramp up the military industrial complex.
He stated that due to “limited production capacity, fragile supply chains, long-lead dependencies, and related production bottlenecks,” the conditions exist “which may pose a direct threat to the national defense or its preparedness programs.”
In other words, the U.S. is NOT done with war… it’s just reloading.
SOURCE LINKS:
16 June 2026 - Trump invokes Defense Production Act for munitions, supply chains
16 June 2026 - AJ Jaff on X: “Trump Invoked the Defense Production Act on the Same Day the MOU Architecture Came Together. This is Reloading.”
16 June 2026 - Trump described Iran’s leadership as “rational,” “strong” and “smart”
17 June 2026 - Ben-Gvir: We cannot stop destroying houses in southern Lebanon. We cannot stop, period.
16 June 2026 - JD Vance ‘We are open to the Gulf Coast countries investing in the reconstruction of Iran.’
16 June 2026 - Iran has fired drones at commercial ships since agreement with U.S. announced Sunday
16 June 2026 - CNN: US intel assesses Iran can shut down the key waterway at will from now on
17 June 2026 - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister says the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding includes a mechanism to address Israeli violations
16 June 2026 - Reuters: Iran deal includes $300 billion fund, more than half of which already committed
16 June 2026 - JD Vance: This wasn’t about regime change
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