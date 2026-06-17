THE NEXT WAR IS LOADING: TRUMP INVOKES DEFENSE PRODUCTION ACT, THREATENS IRAN

While the Trump Admin is trying to sell the claim that the war in Iran is over, and the Memorandum of Understanding is perfect deal… President Trump recently invoked the Defense Production Act, to attempt to ramp up the military industrial complex.

He stated that due to “limited production capacity, fragile supply chains, long-lead dependencies, and related production bottlenecks,” the conditions exist “which may pose a direct ​threat to the national defense or its preparedness ​programs.”

In other words, the U.S. is NOT done with war… it’s just reloading.

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