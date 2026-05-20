F-15s, F-35, MQ-9s: US LOST 42 AIRCRAFT IN WAR ON IRAN | Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski

Iran's IRGC is warning that their retaliation will extend "beyond the region," if the U.S. and Israel attack again. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also noted that Iran is prepared to destroy more U.S. aircraft if there is a return to war, citing a U.S. Congressional Research Service, which found U.S. lost at least 42 aircraft in its war on Iran.



The losses include four F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, one F-35A Lightning II fighter jet, seven KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft, and 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones.



Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Professor, Karen Kwiatkowski, noted that "this damage is catastrophic," and it's a reminder that the U.S. has no business waging a war against Iran—a country that poses no threat to the U.S. Homeland, and a conflict the American people didn't vote for and don't support.



Follow Karen Kwiatkowski on X, and check out her page on Substack

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