Col. Wilkerson: CHINA Has REMOVED Restraints on IRAN for Next Round of WAR with U.S.

While Trump and Zelensky get into another round of war with each other, Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth just made an unannounced trip to Israel to meet with Netanyahu. With the U.S. and Israel gearing up for elections in the next two weeks, concerns about a potential attack on Iran remain high.

Col. Larry Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, noted that the U.S. should be concerned about how Iran will respond, as he believes China has removed its restraints on Iran, and now: “the deck is stacked majorly against the U.S.”

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