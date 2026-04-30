U.S. DESPERATE TO STRANGLE CHINA WITH IRAN BLOCKADE | Brian Berletic

Report say that while President Trump weighs options for bombing Iran or attempting a ground invasion, he is committed to continuing the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports. But it’s not just about hurting Iran.. it’s also about attempting to strangle China.
Brian Berletic, a geopolitical analyst and Host of The New Atlas, noted that in the same way the U.S. forced Europe to cut ties with Russia (and its cheap, plentiful resources) and to become dependent on U.S. energy, the Trump Admin now aims to cut off the flow of energy from the Middle East to Asia, in an effort to weaken China.
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SOURCE LINKS:
30 April 2026t - Oil prices hit highest level since Iran war’s start
29 April 2026 - WSJ: The Global Energy Order Is Breaking Down
29 April 2026 - Iran war costs EU €500M a day, von der Leyen warns
29 April 2026 - China’s Iranian oil buying curbed by margins, traders say
28 April 2026 - Brian Berletic on X: “UAE Out of OPEC: the US Controlled Demolition of Middle East Energy Exports”
28 April 2026 - Brian Berletic on X: “More on US Energy Dominance and Energy Weaponization Against Europe and Asia: Bipartisan Support”
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