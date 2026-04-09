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Rachel Blevins

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US MILITARY ‘CRITICALLY LOW’ ON TOMAHAWKS, JASSM'S, INTERCEPTORS IN IRAN WAR | Lt. Col. Daniel Davis

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Apr 09, 2026

The U.S. and Iran are planning to meet in Islamabad on Saturday, for talks aimed at finding a framework for a deal to end the war waged by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, a U.S. Combat Veteran and National Security Analyst, noted that the U.S. Military is running "critically low" on everything from long-range munitions to interceptor missiles, and it is desperately in need of a ceasefire.

But how successful will the talks be when the U.S. delegation includes the familiar faces of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and the Trump Admin is already insisting it never agreed to include Lebanon in the ceasefire (despite the evidence saying otherwise)?

Follow Daniel Davis on X, and check out the Daniel Davis Deep Dive on YouTube

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