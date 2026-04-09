US MILITARY ‘CRITICALLY LOW’ ON TOMAHAWKS, JASSM'S, INTERCEPTORS IN IRAN WAR | Lt. Col. Daniel Davis

The U.S. and Iran are planning to meet in Islamabad on Saturday, for talks aimed at finding a framework for a deal to end the war waged by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.
Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, a U.S. Combat Veteran and National Security Analyst, noted that the U.S. Military is running "critically low" on everything from long-range munitions to interceptor missiles, and it is desperately in need of a ceasefire.
But how successful will the talks be when the U.S. delegation includes the familiar faces of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and the Trump Admin is already insisting it never agreed to include Lebanon in the ceasefire (despite the evidence saying otherwise)?
Follow Daniel Davis on X, and check out the Daniel Davis Deep Dive on YouTube
SOURCE LINKS:
8 April 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.”
8 April 2026 - VIDEO: JD Vance: “I think this comes from a legitimate misunderstanding. I think the Iranians thought the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn’t. We never made that promise, we never indicated that was gonna be the case.”
8 April 2026 - VIDEO: Karoline Leavitt: “The Iranians originally put forward a 10-point plan that was fundamentally unserious, unacceptable and completely discarded. It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team.”
8 April 2026 - FT: White House pushed Pakistan to broker temporary Iran ceasefire
8 April 2026 - NYT: White House Knew About Pakistan’s Cease-Fire Post on X Before It Was Sent
9 April 2026 - That’s why in the edit history, you can see it says “Draft – Pakistan PM’s message on X”
7 April 2026 - Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif on X: “With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.”
8 April 2026 - WSJ: Israel Was Informed Late About Cease-Fire Deal and Wasn’t Happy
9 April 2026 - NOW - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf:
“Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran’s allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire. (Point 1, 10-point proposal)
PM Shehbaz Sharif publicly and clearly stressed the Lebanon issue; there is no room for denial and backtracking.
Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and STRONG responses. Extinguish the fire immediately.”
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