US MILITARY ‘CRITICALLY LOW’ ON TOMAHAWKS, JASSM'S, INTERCEPTORS IN IRAN WAR | Lt. Col. Daniel Davis

The U.S. and Iran are planning to meet in Islamabad on Saturday, for talks aimed at finding a framework for a deal to end the war waged by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.



Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, a U.S. Combat Veteran and National Security Analyst, noted that the U.S. Military is running "critically low" on everything from long-range munitions to interceptor missiles, and it is desperately in need of a ceasefire.



But how successful will the talks be when the U.S. delegation includes the familiar faces of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and the Trump Admin is already insisting it never agreed to include Lebanon in the ceasefire (despite the evidence saying otherwise)?



Follow Daniel Davis on X, and check out the Daniel Davis Deep Dive on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 78: IRAN DOWNS F-15 FIGHTER JET, PILOT MIA + U.S. MILITARY IN CHAOS AMID FIRING SPREE

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709