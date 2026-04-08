BREAKING: U.S. CAVES TO IRAN’S DEMANDS FOR A CEASEFIRE… FOR NOW | Brian Berletic

The U.S. and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with plans to begin negotiations in Pakistan on Friday. But while President Trump is framing this as a victory, because he got Iran to agree to a ceasefire… Tehran is noting that they got the U.S. to agree to their 10-point plan, which includes Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s right to enrich uranium, and the promise to lift ALL U.S. sanctions on Iran.

In a statement, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council emphasized: “this does not signify the termination of the war,” and said: “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.”

Brian Berletic, a geopolitical analyst and Host of The New Atlas, noted that we have to remember the U.S. can’t be trusted and it has a history of engaging in talks while using Israel to carry out attacks against Iran. And given the Trump Admin’s recent rhetoric threatening Iran’s civilization, we should be concerned that the next Israeli attack could involve a nuclear weapon.

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7 April 2026 - Iran’s 10 point-plan:

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