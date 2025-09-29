The UN has reimposed sanctions on Iran and moved to freeze Iranian assets abroad as part of a “snapback” mechanism from the 2015 nuclear deal triggered by France, Germany and the UK. But while the West is complaining that Iran won’t allow international inspectors at its nuclear facilities, after the country was attacked by the U.S. and Israel back in June, Tehran has emphasized that it sees the reintroduction of these sanctions as a hostile action.

Dr. Foad Izadi, an author and associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran, noted that while another attack from the U.S. and Israel is expected, Iran has to make sure that its response imposes such a severe cost on its attackers that it discourages them from continuing to wage war against Iran.

