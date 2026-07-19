IRAN UNLEASHES on U.S. Assets in JORDAN – They Can RUN, But They Can't HIDE

Iran is sending the U.S. a clear message: their troops are NOT safe in West Asia. This, after Washington moved military assets and operations to Israel and Jordan, following Iran’s attacks on U.S. bases in the Persian Gulf region.
Iran has since unleashed attacks on U.S. Military assets in Jordan, with the New York Times admitting Iran carried out four major attacks in five days, and Central Command reporting at least two soldiers killed and one missing.
The video footage is all over social media, serving as a reminder that despite President Trump’s repeated claims that the Iranian Military has been defeated: the opposite is true.
SOURCE LINKS:
19 July 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Circulating footage reportedly filmed by a US soldier appears to show intense Iranian missile impacts striking the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on 17 July. The US has announced two soldiers killed in Jordan, several injured, and a third ‘missing.’”
19 July 2026 - NYT: Jordan Is Becoming a New Focus in the U.S.-Iran War
19 July 2026 - US strikes Iran over troop deaths as Israel warns Tehran’s attacks are coming close
19 July 2026 - U.S. and Iran trade strikes after two U.S. service members killed in Jordan
19 July 2026 - Arya Yadegaar on X: “Saudi-owned al Hadath is blatantly lying and can never possibly have known this. This is utter nonsense. Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei is in fact in Iran in a secure location that only a handful of people know of.”
19 July 2026 - Key takeaways from latest message issued by Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on 18 July
17 July 2026 - The Atlantic: Trump Has Only Terrible Choices With Iran
18 July 2026 - Clash Report on X: “U.S. officials say Iran has adapted to American air defenses by using extremely fast, maneuverable missiles that are harder to intercept. They are also concerned Iran’s improved ability to hit sensitive targets may be aided by targeting support from China or Russia, although no evidence has been made public.”
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