IRAN UNLEASHES on U.S. Assets in JORDAN – They Can RUN, But They Can't HIDE

Iran is sending the U.S. a clear message: their troops are NOT safe in West Asia. This, after Washington moved military assets and operations to Israel and Jordan, following Iran’s attacks on U.S. bases in the Persian Gulf region.

Iran has since unleashed attacks on U.S. Military assets in Jordan, with the New York Times admitting Iran carried out four major attacks in five days, and Central Command reporting at least two soldiers killed and one missing.

The video footage is all over social media, serving as a reminder that despite President Trump’s repeated claims that the Iranian Military has been defeated: the opposite is true.

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