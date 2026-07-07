Col. Macgregor: ‘WAR to the LAST MISSILE’ – Trump Under DURESS to Escalate

President Trump has arrived in Ankara for this week’s NATO summit, and while he tries to project strength, the U.S. can’t hide from its growing weaknesses on the world stage.

Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that in both Iran and the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine: “We are in a war to the last missile.” He also emphasized that “we’ve strengthened Iran,” and there are growing concerns the U.S. will escalate to war, because he fears “Trump is under some form of duress.”



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