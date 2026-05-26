Col. Larry Wilkerson: US POISED TO ATTACK IRAN DURING TALKS… AGAIN

The U.S. is claiming “self-defense,” after it launched a series of strikes targeting what they claimed were “missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines” near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.
This, as Iran’s IRGC announced that it shot down an MQ-9 drone reaper drone over the Persian Gulf that was in violation of Iranian airspace, and fired on an intruding RQ-4 drone and F-35 fighter jet, forcing them to retreat.
Col. Larry Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, noted that even as President Trump desperate for an “off-ramp” to get out of this disastrous war, the U.S. and Israel appear to be building up for another round of attacks in the middle of negotiations with Iran.
He emphasized that Israel’s latest round of illegal attacks on South Lebanon (fully supported by the U.S.) is a reminder that the Trump Admin is not taking talks with Iran seriously, as they know Tehran is insisting on a ceasefire for Lebanon as part of any deal.
SOURCE LINKS:
26 May 2026 - Iran accuses U.S. of violating ceasefire and threatens retaliation after new strikes
26 May 2026 - Iran’s IRGC says it shot down US MQ-9 drone, forced F-35 and RQ-4 to flee Iranian airspace
25 May 2026 - Deal with US not imminent, Iran says
26 May 2026 - Israel Has Is Now Launching A Fully Fledged Invasion Of South Lebanon
26 May 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Since dawn, Israel has launched at least 110 aggressive attacks on villages and towns across south Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, with some locations being struck multiple times. Israeli attacks are still ongoing.”
25 May 2026 - Russia warns all foreign citizens to leave Kiev
25 May 2026 - Lavrov notifies Rubio of impending ‘systematic strikes’ on Kiev
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