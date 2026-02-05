Iran Proves It HOLDS THE CARDS Ahead of Talks + US-Russia New START Nuclear Treaty ENDS

Iran is making it clear that it holds the cards ahead of planned talks with the U.S., as Tehran chose the venue and the topic, and has refused to allow discussions on it ballistic missile program or its support for the Axis of Resistance in the region.
This, as the U.S. and Russia just agreed to resume military-to-military talks. But they have yet to reach an agreement on what's next, as New START, the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the two countries, just expired...
SOURCE LINKS:
5 Feb. 2026 - U.S. and Iran to Hold Talks in Oman on Friday
3 Feb. 2026 - Israel predicts failure of US-Iran talks, fears ballistic missiles will be left off agenda
5 Feb. 2026 - Iran has upgraded ballistic missiles – top commander
5 Feb. 2026 - Trump envoy hails ‘detailed and productive’ US-Russia-Ukraine talks
5 Feb. 2026 - US and Russia agree to reestablish military dialogue after Ukraine talks
4 Feb. 2026 - Moscow: US and Russia ‘No Longer Bound’ by New START Limits as Treaty Set to Expire
4 Feb. 2026 - Dmitry Medvedev on X: “That’s it. For the first time since 1972, Russia (the former USSR) and the US have no treaty limiting strategic nuclear forces.”
4 Feb. 2026 - For the first time in decades, the U.S. and Russia have no limits on nuclear weapons
4 Feb. 2026 - Axios: U.S. and Russia agree to observe New START nuclear pact after expiration
