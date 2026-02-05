Rachel Blevins

Transcript

Iran Proves It HOLDS THE CARDS Ahead of Talks + US-Russia New START Nuclear Treaty ENDS

Feb 05, 2026

Iran is making it clear that it holds the cards ahead of planned talks with the U.S., as Tehran chose the venue and the topic, and has refused to allow discussions on it ballistic missile program or its support for the Axis of Resistance in the region.

This, as the U.S. and Russia just agreed to resume military-to-military talks. But they have yet to reach an agreement on what's next, as New START, the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the two countries, just expired...

