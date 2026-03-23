IRAN REJECTS TALKS, U.S. DEPLOYS TROOPS & ISRAEL HUMILIATED IN LEBANON | Elijah Magnier

Iran’s foreign minister says “there’s no dialogue between Tehran and Washington,” after President Trump declared that he was postponing his own deadline for U.S. Military strikes on Iranian power plants, claiming the two countries were engaged in “productive” talks.
However, Trump’s statement notably comes on a Monday morning, as he is desperately trying to lower oil prices, keep the stock market from crashing, and to walk back his own threats after Iran refused to back down on its promise to retaliate with escalated strikes and the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Veteran War Correspondent Elijah Magnier noted that for Iran, this is an existential war, therefore “there is no room for bluffing,” which is why they have retaliated exactly as they said they would.
He also pointed out that Trump’s latest antics are drawing attention away from the steady build-up of Marines and amphibious forces positioned for a potential seizure of one or more islands in the Strait of Hormuz.
Follow Elijah Magnier on X, and check out his website
SOURCE LINKS:
23 March 2026 - Iranian Foreign Ministry denies Trump's statement on peaceful talks with Iran: ‘There is no dialogue between Tehran and Washington.’ — Mehr News
23 March 2026 - Trump declares on Truth Social that he has postponed “military strikes against Iranian power plants” for 5 days, after “productive” talks with Tehran
22 March 2026 - Iran Says It Will Completely Close Strait of Hormuz If US Bombs Iranian Power Plants
22 March 2026 - Elijah Magnier: Control vs. Denial: The Strategic Battle for the Strait of Hormuz
22 March 2026 - World faces gas supply cliff edge as Gulf’s final LNG shipments approach ports
22 March 2026 - The Economist: ‘Even the best-case scenario for energy markets is disastrous’
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