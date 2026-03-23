IRAN REJECTS TALKS, U.S. DEPLOYS TROOPS & ISRAEL HUMILIATED IN LEBANON | Elijah Magnier

Iran’s foreign minister says “there’s no dialogue between Tehran and Washington,” after President Trump declared that he was postponing his own deadline for U.S. Military strikes on Iranian power plants, claiming the two countries were engaged in “productive” talks.

However, Trump’s statement notably comes on a Monday morning, as he is desperately trying to lower oil prices, keep the stock market from crashing, and to walk back his own threats after Iran refused to back down on its promise to retaliate with escalated strikes and the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Veteran War Correspondent Elijah Magnier noted that for Iran, this is an existential war, therefore “there is no room for bluffing,” which is why they have retaliated exactly as they said they would.

He also pointed out that Trump’s latest antics are drawing attention away from the steady build-up of Marines and amphibious forces positioned for a potential seizure of one or more islands in the Strait of Hormuz.

Follow Elijah Magnier on X, and check out his website

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