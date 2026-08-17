IRAN’S FOOT IS ON TRUMP’S NECK: NO DEAL, Israel is NEXT | Jim Jatras

The 60-day period for the U.S. and Iran to make a deal under the Memorandum of Understanding is officially OVER, and Tehran is not only refusing to concede, but also adding demands: an END to Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians and the departure of the U.S. Military from the region.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that “Iran’s foot is on the United States’ neck,” and it’s not letting up. Tehran’s rhetoric indicates it is well aware that there is no chance for a deal with the U.S., and Iran is now preparing for the next phase of war.



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