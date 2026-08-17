IRAN’S FOOT IS ON TRUMP’S NECK: NO DEAL, Israel is NEXT | Jim Jatras

The 60-day period for the U.S. and Iran to make a deal under the Memorandum of Understanding is officially OVER, and Tehran is not only refusing to concede, but also adding demands: an END to Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians and the departure of the U.S. Military from the region.
Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that “Iran’s foot is on the United States’ neck,” and it’s not letting up. Tehran’s rhetoric indicates it is well aware that there is no chance for a deal with the U.S., and Iran is now preparing for the next phase of war.
Follow Jim Jatras on X
SOURCE LINKS:
17 Aug. 2026 - U.S. and Iran Blow Through Deadline to Agree to a Broad Deal to End War
17 Aug. 2026 - Trump to Fox News: ‘If Oman gets in the way, we will bomb the shit out of them’
17 Aug. 2026 - Iran says it will escalate if US does not honour deal within weeks
17 Aug. 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
15 Aug. 2026 - Elijah Magnier on X: “A war between Iran and Israel is inevitable and probably, but depends on Iran’s readiness, prior to the Israeli and US forthcoming elections. Israel will not withdraw from south of Lebanon, won’t cease destroying the Shia homes and Lebanon won’t allow Iranian flights to resume to Lebanon unless Iran fights Israel and a global Middle Eastern solution is found.”
15 Aug. 2026 - WaPo: Frustration with Trump grows among U.S.’s Persian Gulf allies
17 Aug. 2026 - Trump says US to reduce military drills with South Korea after it stayed out of Iran war
16 Aug. 2026 - Alan Watson on X: “In response to Zelensky’s ‘40-day terror operation,’ Russia is destroying the Odessa port and logistics networks throughout the region, including the railway hub at the Danube port of Izmail, used for unloading and transporting drones, munitions, and fuel to the Ukrainian army.”
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