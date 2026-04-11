U.S. DESTROYER HALTS STRAIT OF HORMUZ BREACH AMID IRAN WARNING + ISLAMABAD TALKS BEGIN | Dr. Foad Izadi

Iranian media is reporting that a U.S. destroyer reversed course in the Strait of Hormuz in response to warnings from Iran that it would be targeted “within 30 minutes” if it continued. Axios is reporting that multiple U.S. warships have crossed the Strait, in their first attempt since the war began six weeks ago.

This, as talks begin between delegations from the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad, with Tehran making its red lines clear, which include: a ceasefire for the entire region, unfreezing Iranian assets, and control of the Strait of Hormuz,

Dr. Foad Izadi, an author and associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran, noted that Iran is prepared for every possibility, including the U.S. using these talks as another “deception” campaign to buy time for the next phase of the war.

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