Iran Has 'SURPRISES' Ready if Attacked: Israel, US Bases WARNED | Laith Marouf

Representatives from the U.S. and Iran are set to meet for talks in Geneva on Tuesday, amid soaring tensions and an increased U.S. Military buildup in the Persian Gulf. But while Tehran is offering a deal on its nuclear program, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is claiming that that making a deal with Iran is “very hard to do.”

Laith Marouf, a journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, recently traveled to Tehran, where he saw firsthand the overwhelming support for the Iranian government in the streets. He noted that now that the U.S. and Israel’s attempt at starting a color revolution failed, they seem to be turning to a full-scale war, and moving closer to the point of no return…

