IRAN STRIKES ISRAEL, UNVEILS NEW KHEIBAR SHEKAN MISSILES, SHAHED-238 DRONES | Ehsan Safarnejad

Iran has announced that the two rounds of military operations against Israel have concluded. The first targeted Israeli military bases, in response to Israel’s attacks on south Lebanon and the Dahiye suburb of Beirut. When the Israel responded by targeting an Iranian petrochemical complex, Iran then launched a second round of attacks, striking industrial facilities in Haifa.

The spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters emphasized that: “should the aggressions and hostile acts continue, including in south Lebanon, much more severe and crushing measures than before will follow.”

Iranian Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that the weapons Iran used in its attacks included a new version of the Kheibar Shekan ballistic missile and the Shahed-238 kamikaze drone. A reminder that while the U.S. and Israel are running low on air defense interceptors, Iran is only starting to use its most modern weapons…

Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

8 June 2026 - Arya Yadeghaar on X: “A military source told Fars that Iran used the upgraded versions of Kheybar Shekan missiles in last night’s attacks on the northern ‘Israel’. The speed was upgraded & reaches about Mach 9 during the dive, making it very difficult to get intercepted by THAAD and Arrow systems.”

8 June 2026 - Israel and Iran trade strikes, threatening to drag the region back into full-scale war

7 June 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Iran announces halt to operations against Israel, warns of stronger response if attacks on Lebanon continue”

8 June 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on ‘Peace’ are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way.”

8 June 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Yemen’s Armed Forces released footage from today’s launch of a missile salvo targeting sensitive Israeli facilities in occupied Jaffa area (Tel Aviv).”

8 June 2026 - Arya Yadeghaar on X: “The Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman announces a naval blockade on ‘Israel’ in the Red Sea. The statement says Yemen launched a missile salvo at sensitive Israeli targets in occupied Jaffa in response to US-Israeli aggression against Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, and Yemen.”

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