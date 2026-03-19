IRAN STRIKES ISRAEL’S HAIFA OIL REFINERY, DOWNS F-35 JET IN RETALIATORY ATTACKS | Robert Inlakesh

Iran has retaliated with a series of strikes on Israel's largest oil refinery in Haifa, and on energy infrastructure in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, after Israel attacked the South Pars Gas Field.
Independent Journalist Robert Inlakesh noted that the Israeli escalation is a reminder that one of the Zionists' goals in this war is to cause massive damage to infrastructure in the Gulf states, in the hopes that it will take years to repair and make them easier to control—thus playing into the hands of the 'Greater Israel' project.
Follow Robert Inlakesh on X, and check out his page on Substack
SOURCE LINKS:
19 March 2026 - Iranian attack hits Israeli oil refinery in Haifa, some damage reported
19 March 2026 - Iran Forces U.S. F-35 Into Emergency Landing—Pilot Survives, Report Says
19 March 2026 - Iran strikes across Gulf energy infrastructure – 18–19 March
18 March 2026 - Trump claims U.S. had no prior knowledge of Israeli attack on South Pars Gas Field… then threatens to blow it up
18 March 2026 - Iran Has Destroyed 10 US Radars, Hit Bases Dozens of Times
16 March 2026 - Robert Inlakesh on X: “Israel Declares A Full Scale Ground Invasion Of Lebanon. They have already killed over 800 people in Lebanon & displaced 800,000.”
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