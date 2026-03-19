IRAN STRIKES ISRAEL’S HAIFA OIL REFINERY, DOWNS F-35 JET IN RETALIATORY ATTACKS | Robert Inlakesh

Iran has retaliated with a series of strikes on Israel's largest oil refinery in Haifa, and on energy infrastructure in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, after Israel attacked the South Pars Gas Field.



Independent Journalist Robert Inlakesh noted that the Israeli escalation is a reminder that one of the Zionists' goals in this war is to cause massive damage to infrastructure in the Gulf states, in the hopes that it will take years to repair and make them easier to control—thus playing into the hands of the 'Greater Israel' project.



Follow Robert Inlakesh on X, and check out his page on Substack

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