Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

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IRAN STRIKES HAIFA OIL REFINERY, THREATENS TO SET INVADING TROOPS ON FIRE AS U.S. EYES KHARG ISLAND

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Mar 30, 2026

It's Monday morning, which means President Trump is right back to insisting that the U.S. and Iran are on the verge of a deal, even as Tehran says the talks he references are "imaginary," and the U.S. continues to move troops to the region for a potential ground invasion.

Trump is now openly threatening Iran's Kharg Island, as reports speculate on how the U.S. will attempt to invade, and whether we could see a Special Operation aimed at "seizing 1,000 pounds of uranium" from inside Iran. Yes, really.

This, as Iran's strategic response continues, with the 87th wave of Operation True Promise 4 and strikes on Israel's Haifa oil refinery... a reminder of what Iran has the capability to do if Trump decides to go forward with his plan to just "take the oil."

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