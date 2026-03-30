IRAN STRIKES HAIFA OIL REFINERY, THREATENS TO SET INVADING TROOPS ON FIRE AS U.S. EYES KHARG ISLAND

It's Monday morning, which means President Trump is right back to insisting that the U.S. and Iran are on the verge of a deal, even as Tehran says the talks he references are "imaginary," and the U.S. continues to move troops to the region for a potential ground invasion.
Trump is now openly threatening Iran's Kharg Island, as reports speculate on how the U.S. will attempt to invade, and whether we could see a Special Operation aimed at "seizing 1,000 pounds of uranium" from inside Iran. Yes, really.
This, as Iran's strategic response continues, with the 87th wave of Operation True Promise 4 and strikes on Israel's Haifa oil refinery... a reminder of what Iran has the capability to do if Trump decides to go forward with his plan to just "take the oil."
SOURCE LINKS:
30 March 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!)”
30 March 2026 - FT: Donald Trump says US could ‘take the oil in Iran’
29 March 2026 - Trump Weighs Military Operation to Extract Iran’s Uranium
29 March 2026 - Iran warns US ‘secretly plotting’ ground war while feigning diplomacy
29 March 2026 - Crude oil and LNG supply are at risk of the worst-possible scenario
30 March 2026 - VIDEO: Rubio on Iran: “They are making threats about controlling the Strait of Hormuz in perpetuity, creating a tolling system and the like. That’s not going to be allowed to happen.”
30 March 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that Wave 87 of Operation True Promise 4, carried out under the code name ‘Ya Aba Abdillah al-Hussein,’ targeted US and Israeli military sites, including command and control centers, drone hangars, weapons support facilities, and locations housing US and Israeli pilots across multiple areas.”
30 March 2026 - Israel’s Channel 13 reports that the Haifa oil refinery has been struck for the second time
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Check out Episode 77: IRAN’S MISSILE CAPABILITIES REMAIN RESILIENT AS US, ISRAELI ATTACKS FAIL
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