Iran UNLEASHES on US Navy Fifth Fleet in Bahrain + Bab El-Mandeb Closure is NEXT | Laith Marouf

The U.S. and Iran continue to exchange strikes, with Washington targeting civilian infrastructure inside Iran, while Tehran targets U.S. Military assets in the region. Iran also carried out major strikes on U.S. military equipment storage in Bahrain.
Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that we are likely to see the escalations continue, as the U.S. violates every agreement it has with Iran, the Strait of Hormuz remains close, and Tehran threatens to close the Bab El-Mandeb Strait next.
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SOURCE LINKS:
15 July 2026 - Iran hit Bahrain with an intense attack. Multiple air defense missiles reportedly malfunctioned during interception
15 July 2026 - Intense escalation last night between Iran-US
15 July 2026 - Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until US ends ‘acts of aggression’ against Iran
15 July 2026 - U.S. launches new daylight attacks on Iran, upping pressure alongside naval blockade
15 July 2026 - Trump says that the US will strike power plants and bridges in Iran next week
15 July 2026 - Lebanon, Israel conclude US-brokered talks on ‘pilot zones’ in Rome
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