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Rachel Blevins

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Iran UNLEASHES on US Navy Fifth Fleet in Bahrain + Bab El-Mandeb Closure is NEXT | Laith Marouf

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Rachel Blevins and Free Palestine TV
Jul 15, 2026

The U.S. and Iran continue to exchange strikes, with Washington targeting civilian infrastructure inside Iran, while Tehran targets U.S. Military assets in the region. Iran also carried out major strikes on U.S. military equipment storage in Bahrain.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that we are likely to see the escalations continue, as the U.S. violates every agreement it has with Iran, the Strait of Hormuz remains close, and Tehran threatens to close the Bab El-Mandeb Strait next.

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