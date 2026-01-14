U.S. Poised to STRIKE: 6 Refueling Tankers DEPART Qatar, Iran CLOSES Air Space | Stanislav Krapivnik

Reports say Iran has temporarily closed its airspace to all flights, except international flights that have obtained permission. This comes as six U.S. KC-135 Stratotankers, which are used to refuel fighter jets mid-air, departed from the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. It was also reported that some personnel were advised to evacuate the base by Wednesday night.

Stanislav Krapivnik, a former U.S. Army officer, supply chain exec and military and geopolitical expert, noted that because the protests and violent riots in Iran aren’t going to topple the government, it seems as though the U.S. and Israel are turning to war as their last resort. But a war would be devastating for the region, and especially for Israel… yet the Western and Zionist elites don’t seem to care.



