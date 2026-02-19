Trump May Strike THIS WEEKEND: Iran READY to Retaliate Against US Warships, Bases | Dr. Foad Izadi

President Trump is now claiming that the world will find out “over the next probably 10 days” whether the U.S. is going to make a nuclear deal with Iran. This, as reports say the U.S. Military will be ready to launch a “weeks-long” operation as early as this weekend, pending Trump approval, and that he is being presented with plans to “kill scores of Iranian political and military leaders.”

Dr. Foad Izadi, an author and associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran, noted that if the U.S. does attack Iran, Tehran is ready to retaliate with strikes on U.S. Military bases and warships in the region. He emphasized that Iran will never negotiate over its ballistic missile program, and that in the event of a regional war, Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz.

Follow Dr. Izadi on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 71: Trump Admin SMUGGLED 6,000 Starlink Terminals into Iran for PROTESTS – Report

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709