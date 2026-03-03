IRAN CLOSES STRAIT OF HORMUZ + RUBIO REVEALS ISRAEL WAS THE ‘IMMINENT THREAT’

Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that there was an “imminent threat” that pushed the U.S. to go to war with Iran—and it was Israel. He noted that Israel was planning to attack, and the U.S. knew Iran would retaliate against BOTH Israel and the U.S. So, the Trump Admin attacked first.

This, as Iran has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the U.S. and Israel are bombing Tehran overnight, targeting everything from residential neighborhoods to Iranian State TV’s headquarters…

