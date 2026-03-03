IRAN CLOSES STRAIT OF HORMUZ + RUBIO REVEALS ISRAEL WAS THE ‘IMMINENT THREAT’

Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that there was an “imminent threat” that pushed the U.S. to go to war with Iran—and it was Israel. He noted that Israel was planning to attack, and the U.S. knew Iran would retaliate against BOTH Israel and the U.S. So, the Trump Admin attacked first.
This, as Iran has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the U.S. and Israel are bombing Tehran overnight, targeting everything from residential neighborhoods to Iranian State TV’s headquarters…
SOURCE LINKS:
2 March 2026 - Iranian General Claims Announces the Strait of Hormuz is CLOSED
2 March 2026 - Massive Strikes by Israel and the U.S. on Tehran, Iran Tonight There are 9 Million people sleeping in Iran right now
2 March 2026 - The compound of IRIB HQ has been targeted by US-Israeli airstrikes
2 March 2026 - Energy prices surge as tanker disruptions and facility shutdowns rattle global supply
2 March 2026 - Iranian State Media Shares Iran did NOT Attack the Ras Tanura Oil Refinery in Saudi Arabia, It was Israel
2 March 2026 - Rubio on Iran: ‘There was absolutely an imminent threat’
2 March 2026 - Rubio suggests US strikes on Iran were influenced by Israeli plans
2 March 2026 - Pentagon tells Congress no sign that Iran was going to attack US first, sources say
2 March 2026 - Hegseth doesn’t rule out U.S. troops in Iran
2 March 2026 - Trump Expects His Iran War To Last ‘Four Weeks or So’
2 March 2026 - Trump and Hegseth Won’t Rule Out Sending Troops to Iran for a Mission They Won’t Define
