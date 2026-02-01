Iran CLOSES Strait of Hormuz for LIVE-FIRE Drills as Russia, China INCREASE Support

Iran's Revolutionary Guard naval forces are carrying out live-fire exercises in the Strait of Hormuz on February 1 and 2, temporarily closing the world's most vital oil export route, as tensions with the U.S. continue to soar.



This, as Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is warning: "Americans must know that if they trigger the war this time, this war will be a regional war."

