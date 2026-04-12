IRGC WARNS US NAVY: DON’T GET TRAPPED IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ, AFTER TRUMP ORDERS NAVAL BLOCKADE

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is warning that “any miscalculated move will trap the enemy in the deadly whirlpools” of the Strait of Hormuz, after President Trump ordered a U.S. naval blockade of the waterway.
Trump’s latest ranting social media post came hours after talks between the U.S. and Iran collapsed in Pakistan, with Vice President JD Vance complaining that Tehran wouldn’t give in to Washington’s demands.
Instead, Iran has continued to stand firm on its red lines for a deal, which include a ceasefire for Lebanon, the right to continue uranium enrichment, and control of the Strait of Hormuz.
SOURCE LINKS:
12 April 2026 - Iran’s IRGC warns ‘any miscalculated move will trap the enemy in the deadly whirlpools’
12 April 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz”
12 April 2026 - Trump threatens Strait of Hormuz blockade after US-Iran ceasefire talks end without agreement
12 April 2026 - Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on X: “Before the negotiations, I emphasized that we have the necessary good faith and will, but due to the experiences of the two previous wars, we have no trust in the opposing side. My colleagues on the Iranian delegation Minaab168 raised forward-looking initiatives, but the opposing side ultimately failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations.”
12 April 2026 - Elijah Magnier on X: “Donald Trump called VP Vance 6 times, and the US delegation was keeping benjamin netanyahu updated (of course, he is the Maestro). When Vance showed some flexibility, netanyahu called him.
11 April 2026 - Elijah Magnier on X: “Sources said: The nuclear issue, the Strait of Hormuz, and Lebanon are the 3 main points of disagreement between the US and Iran.”
11 April 2026 - CNN: US intelligence indicates China is preparing weapons shipment to Iran amid fragile ceasefire
11 April 2026 - Marwa Osman on X: “The Iranian delegation was unequivocal during consultations, stressing that a failure in negotiations would leave Tehran with little choice but to return to war. Responsibility for such an outcome would rest with Netanyahu, who continues to reject a ceasefire in Lebanon, and Trump, who insists on reopening the Strait of Hormuz before Washington fully commits to ceasefire terms.”
11 April 2026 - VIDEO: VP JD Vance: “We’ve made very clear what our red lines are, what things we’re willing to accommodate them on, and what things we’re not willing to accommodate them on, and we’ve made that as clear as we possibly could. And they have chosen NOT to accept our terms.”
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