IRGC WARNS US NAVY: DON’T GET TRAPPED IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ, AFTER TRUMP ORDERS NAVAL BLOCKADE

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is warning that “any miscalculated move will trap the enemy in the deadly whirlpools” of the Strait of Hormuz, after President Trump ordered a U.S. naval blockade of the waterway.

Trump’s latest ranting social media post came hours after talks between the U.S. and Iran collapsed in Pakistan, with Vice President JD Vance complaining that Tehran wouldn’t give in to Washington’s demands.

Instead, Iran has continued to stand firm on its red lines for a deal, which include a ceasefire for Lebanon, the right to continue uranium enrichment, and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

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