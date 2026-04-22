IRAN SEIZES SHIPS + HORMUZ IN CHAOS | Laith Marouf

Iran has not let up on its restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, with reports that the IRGC fired on at least three vessels on Wednesday, seizing two of them. This, as Trump claims he’s extending the ceasefire, but still trying to keep the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports in place.

Laith Marouf, journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV based in Beirut, noted that while the U.S. and Israel may resume their war against Iran, they have no way to achieve their military goals, and any attacks will just kill more civilians.

However, Iran has a range of options to use in its response to future attacks, and the Axis of Resistance has shown its ability to carry out coordinated attacks.

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