‘YOU’RE DONE’: RUSSIA, CHINA BACK IRAN AS U.S. RUNS OUT OF OPTIONS | Mark Sleboda

Iran is making it clear that its control over the Strait of Hormuz isn't going anywhere, unveiling the 'Persian Gulf Strait Authority' for ships that want to pass.
Russia and China are making it clear that they stand with Iran, welcoming Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to St. Petersburg last week, and to Beijing this week.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that right now, Russia and China are sending the U.S. a very loud "YOU'RE DONE" in response to Washington's relentless targeting of Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, the multipolar world and the entire global economy.
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SOURCE LINKS:
5 May 2026 - China Steps Up U.S. Sanctions Fight, Defying Blacklisting Over Iranian Oil
4 May 2026 - U.S. Warns China Over Iranian Oil as Sanctions Fight Intensifies
5 May 2026 - Iran’s foreign minister to visit China ahead of Trump trip amid Hormuz tensions
4 May 2026 - Abbas Araghchi on X: “Events in Hormuz make clear that there’s no military solution to a political crisis. As talks are making progress with Pakistan’s gracious effort, the U.S. should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE. Project Freedom is Project Deadlock.”
5 May 2026 - IRIB on X: “In the past 24 hours, the Strait of Hormuz remains fully under Iran’s control and the U.S. “Project Freedom” has failed.”
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