‘YOU’RE DONE’: RUSSIA, CHINA BACK IRAN AS U.S. RUNS OUT OF OPTIONS | Mark Sleboda

Iran is making it clear that its control over the Strait of Hormuz isn't going anywhere, unveiling the 'Persian Gulf Strait Authority' for ships that want to pass.

Russia and China are making it clear that they stand with Iran, welcoming Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to St. Petersburg last week, and to Beijing this week.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that right now, Russia and China are sending the U.S. a very loud "YOU'RE DONE" in response to Washington's relentless targeting of Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, the multipolar world and the entire global economy.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

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