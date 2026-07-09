Iran UNLEASHES on U.S. Military Assets: This is JUST the Beginning | Robert Inlakesh

While the U.S. targeted civilian infrastructure in Iran, including bridges and a railway station with its latest round of strikes, Iran responded by striking U.S. Military assets across the region. The IRGC’s targets included a Patriot missile battery in Kuwait, an early-warning satellite antenna site in Qatar, fuel storage for the U.S. Military in Bahrain, and the air base used by the U.S. Military in Jordan.
Independent Journalist Robert Inlakesh noted that the recent escalations from the U.S. come as no surprise, as Israel won’t be happy until it destroys the region. But the Iranian public is “demanding revenge,” and they are putting pressure on their government to deliver an economic and military response that will force the U.S. and Israel to pay a price for their war crimes.
Follow Robert Inlakesh on X, and check out his page on Substack
SOURCE LINKS:
9 July 2026 - Robert Inlakesh LIVE: Iranian Hypersonic Missiles Takeout US Command & Control Sites
9 July 2026 - US launches new airstrikes on Iran, with Tehran firing back at 3 Gulf Arab states
8 July 2026 - Trump says Iran ceasefire deal is ‘over’ after new round of strikes
9 July 2026 - How a push to disarm Hezbollah is deepening divisions in Lebanon and raising fears of civil war
7 July 2026 - Yemen’s Houthis threaten Saudi Arabia after alleged airspace intrusion
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