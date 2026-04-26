As the U.S. continues its buildup of military assets in the Middle East in preparation for another attack on Iran, a new report is shedding light on the extensive damage Iran’s last round of retaliatory attacks inflicted on U.S. Military bases across the region.

That includes strikes from an Iranian F-5, a fighter jet from the 1960’s, which breached U.S. air defenses and attacked Camp Buehring, a staging post for U.S. troops in Kuwait.

Dr. Foad Izadi, an author and associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran, noted that while the Reformists in the Iranian government prefer to make a deal, the nation will never agree to the ‘terms of surrender’ dictated by the U.S. because Iran succeeded in defending itself, and it will continue to do so.

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