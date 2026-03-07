IRAN’S RESTRAINT IS GONE: U.S. Military, CIA Sites 'LEGITIMATE Targets' | Dr. Foad Izadi

We are now one week into the U.S. and Israel’s war on Iran, and a new classified report by the National Intelligence Council, cited by the Washington Post, is warning that “even a large-scale assault” launched by the U.S. is “unlikely” to oust the Iranian government.
Dr. Foad Izadi, an author and associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran, noted that the Iranian people cannot be bombed into submission, and the Iranian leaders who did emphasize restraint have all been murdered by the U.S. and Israel. The result? The unprecedented Iranian retaliation we are witnessing right now…
