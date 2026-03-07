IRAN’S RESTRAINT IS GONE: U.S. Military, CIA Sites 'LEGITIMATE Targets' | Dr. Foad Izadi

We are now one week into the U.S. and Israel’s war on Iran, and a new classified report by the National Intelligence Council, cited by the Washington Post, is warning that “even a large-scale assault” launched by the U.S. is “unlikely” to oust the Iranian government.

Dr. Foad Izadi, an author and associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran, noted that the Iranian people cannot be bombed into submission, and the Iranian leaders who did emphasize restraint have all been murdered by the U.S. and Israel. The result? The unprecedented Iranian retaliation we are witnessing right now…



Follow Dr. Izadi on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 74: U.S. LOSES THREE MQ-9 DRONES + RUSSIA GIVES IRAN INTEL TO STRIKE U.S. FORCES –REPORT

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709