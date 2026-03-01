BREAKING: IRAN TARGETS USS LINCOLN WITH BALLISTIC MISSILES, HITS TEL AVIV IN RETALIATORY ATTACKS

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed that they targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles on Sunday, as their retaliation for U.S. and Israeli attacks continues. Damage has been reported from Tel Aviv to Dubai, with Iran targeting more than a dozen U.S. military bases across the region.



This, as the IRGC vowed in a statement: "The most devastating offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces will begin toward the occupied territories and American terrorist bases in just moments."

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 73: US Military Rushes F-22 RAPTORS, Refueling Tankers to ISRAEL Ahead of Attack on IRAN

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709