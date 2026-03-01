BREAKING: IRAN TARGETS USS LINCOLN WITH BALLISTIC MISSILES, HITS TEL AVIV IN RETALIATORY ATTACKS

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed that they targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles on Sunday, as their retaliation for U.S. and Israeli attacks continues. Damage has been reported from Tel Aviv to Dubai, with Iran targeting more than a dozen U.S. military bases across the region.
This, as the IRGC vowed in a statement: "The most devastating offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces will begin toward the occupied territories and American terrorist bases in just moments."
