Iran launched a barrage of missiles targeting military sites in Israel over the weekend, in retaliation for Israel's deadly attack on an Iranian consulate building in Damascus earlier this month. While the world was waiting to see what Iran's response would be, Tehran was attempting to decrease tensions by calling for the UN Security Council to condemn Israel's assault and calling for Israel to allow a ceasefire in Gaza.

Journalist Marwa Osman noted that it was only during Iran's retaliatory attack that the Palestinians had a few hours of peace, as Israel's focus turned from committing genocide in Gaza, to calling on its friends to provide air defense. Those friends just happened to include the U.S., the UK, France and Jordan... and the cost was around $1 BILLION.

Follow Marwa Osman on Twitter and Telegram