IRAN DEVASTATES U.S. RESCUE OP + RESISTANCE POUNDS ISRAEL WITH HISTORIC ATTACKS | Elijah Magnier

President Trump is throwing another temper tantrum on social media, extending his own deadline for a deal until 8pm Eastern on Tuesday, and threatening to go on a war crimes spree targeting Iran’s civilian infrastructure if Tehran does not comply.

This, after Iran shot down a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet on Friday, and Washington’s frantic search mission to rescue the two pilots onboard led to Iran shooting down an A-10 Warthog fighter aircraft (which crashed over Kuwait, where the pilot ejected) and damaging two Black Hawk helicopters.

Iran is reporting that it shot down two US C-130 support aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters in Isfahan, releasing photos of that show the remains of two MC-130 aircraft and four MH-6 Little Bird helicopters.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the U.S. destroyed two of its own MC-130J Special Operations aircraft during the mission, which cost over $100 Million each.

Veteran Journalist Elijah Magnier noted that the U.S. is now stuck in this war of choice pursued by the Trump Admin, and Iran will not allow for an easy off-ramp. Instead, we are seeing the true birth of the Axis of Resistance as a military force, with coordinated attacks targeting Israel (and U.S. Military sites) coming from Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Ansar Allah in Yemen, and Iraq.

Follow Elijah Magnier on X, and check out his website

SOURCE LINKS:

5 April 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

4 April 2026 - Iran claims it shot down 2 US C-130 support aircraft, 2 Black Hawk helicopters in Isfahan

5 April 2026 - RT on X: “US PILOT ‘RESCUE’ OP COST: 2 MC-130 aircraft ($100 MILLION+ EACH) ‘intentionally DESTROYED’ + 4 MH-6 Little Bird helicopters”

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