Iran Vows REVENGE on the REGION as U.S. Bombs Near CANCER HOSPITAL | Elijah Magnier

Iran is vowing a policy of “Infrastructure for Infrastructure” as U.S. strikes have increasingly impacted Iranian civilians, with a recent strikes hitting near a cancer hospital in Ahvaz.

Khatam Al-Anbiya Spokesman Ibrahim Zolfaghari warned that if the U.S. follows through on Trump’s threats to expand attacks on Iranian infrastructure, then: “all the infrastructure in the region will be crushed under the steel blows of the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Veteran Journalist Elijah Magnier noted that Iran “will not suffer alone,” and if the U.S. and Israel continue to wage an illegal war of aggression against the Iranian people, then Iran will continue to make sure the entire region is under attack as well.

Follow Elijah Magnier on X, and check out his website

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