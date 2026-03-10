IRAN REFUSES CEASEFIRE DEMANDS, VOWS TO USE 'ONE TON' WARHEADS AS IRANIANS UNITE | Setareh Sadeqi

While President Trump can't seem to make up his mind over whether the war in Iran is nearly complete, or just getting started... Iran is NOT backing down. Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's National Security Council, responded to Trump's latest threat of "death, fire and fury," by declaring that the Iranian people: "do not fear your hollow threats; for those greater than you have failed to erase it… So beware lest you be the ones to vanish."



Dr. Setareh Sadeqi, of the University of Tehran, noted that the Iranian people are more united than ever, in the face of ongoing threats to their nation from the US, and the world will continue to see an unprecedented response as Iran fights for its sovereignty.



