INSIDE IRAN: Millions Rally Against Violent Riots Fueled by US, Israel | Prof. Mohammad Marandi

Millions of Iranians took to the streets across the country on Monday, to rally in support of their nation and their constitution, and against the recent violent riots and terror attacks supported by the U.S. and Israel.
Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that while the West has focused on the Iranian government’s decision to temporarily cut off the internet… it was the blackout that brought the foreign-backed riots to a halt because the agents on the ground lost their support.
Follow Prof. Marandi on X
SOURCE LINKS:
12 Jan. 2026 - Frontline Iran on X: “Estimates indicate that a staggering 3 million Iranians flooded the streets in today’s rallies”
12 Jan. 2026 - Press TV on X: “Millions of Iranians march to condemn foreign‑backed riots”
12 Jan. 2026 - This is Tehran right now. Hundreds of thousands of Iranian are in Enghelab street right now to show their support for Iran and condemn the rioters.
12 Jan. 2026 - Trump weighs response to Iran crackdown, Tehran says communication open with US
12 Jan. 2026 - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on X: “Our enemies don’t know Iran. In the past, the US failed due to their flawed planning. Today too, their flawed scheming will cause them to fail.”
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 66: Russia’s Oreshnik RETURNS + Iran’s Leader Condemns Protests to ‘PLEASE’ Trump
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709