Transcript

INSIDE IRAN: Millions Rally Against Violent Riots Fueled by US, Israel | Prof. Mohammad Marandi

Jan 12, 2026

Millions of Iranians took to the streets across the country on Monday, to rally in support of their nation and their constitution, and against the recent violent riots and terror attacks supported by the U.S. and Israel.

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that while the West has focused on the Iranian government’s decision to temporarily cut off the internet… it was the blackout that brought the foreign-backed riots to a halt because the agents on the ground lost their support.

SOURCE LINKS:

