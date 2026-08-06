U.S. Radar Systems WIPED OUT By Iran's Attacks + Yemen: The NEXT Front? | Robert Inlakesh

Reports say Presidenrt Trump lost his temper in a confrontation with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, claiming he had been “misled” on the reality of U.S. munitions shortages. But that’s not the only thing stopping the U.S. from launching a “major attack” on Iran.

Independent Journalist Robert Inlakesh noted that Iran’s retaliatory strikes have decimated U.S. radar systems in the Persian Gulf, and left the Americans fighting blind. There’s no point in a major attack, when they can’t destroy the targets they’ve hit over a dozen times.

Meanwhile, the future of Yemen remains a crucial front in this war, and American, Israeli and Saudi interests are on the line…

Follow Robert Inlakesh on X, and check out his page on Substack

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