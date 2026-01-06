West DELUSIONAL About Iran Protests: US, Israel DESPERATE for Unrest | Ehsan Safarnejad

President Trump is doubling down on his threat to attack Iran amid ongoing protests over the state of the economy and the Iranian currency plunging to record lows. Israel has wasted no time in looking for ways to fuel the unrest, with Mossad bragging that its agents are “in the field,” as some demonstrations turn into riots.

Iran-based Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that media in the West are disingenuous about the scale of these protests, as they look to capitalize off of the claim that Iran is on the verge of collapse at any moment.

He pointed out that while Iranians do have legitimate concerns about their nation’s economy, these protests of “negligible” compared to the demonstrations Iran has seen in recent years, and the Iranian public continues to back its government… especially in the face of a possible next round of attacks from the U.S. and Israel.



