Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

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Iran Launches PREEMPTIVE STRIKE in Jordan + Saudi Arabia, US STRIKE Military in Iraq | Laith Marouf

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Iran’s IRGC announced that it struck three oil tankers that ignored warnings in the Strait of Hormuz, bringing them to a halt. And that it targeted a U.S. Air Base and central military command center in Jordan with several ballistic missiles, noting it was a response to “hostile actions” from the U.S.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted these strikes mark Iran’s first “preemptive strike” against the U.S. in this war, and that the recent U.S.-Saudi strikes on the Population Mobilization Forces (a wing of the Iraqi Military) show they are trying to sow chaos and widen the conflict.

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