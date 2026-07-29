Iran Launches PREEMPTIVE STRIKE in Jordan + Saudi Arabia, US STRIKE Military in Iraq | Laith Marouf

Iran’s IRGC announced that it struck three oil tankers that ignored warnings in the Strait of Hormuz, bringing them to a halt. And that it targeted a U.S. Air Base and central military command center in Jordan with several ballistic missiles, noting it was a response to “hostile actions” from the U.S.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted these strikes mark Iran’s first “preemptive strike” against the U.S. in this war, and that the recent U.S.-Saudi strikes on the Population Mobilization Forces (a wing of the Iraqi Military) show they are trying to sow chaos and widen the conflict.

Follow Laith Marouf on X, and subscribe to Free Palestine TV

SOURCE LINKS:

29 July 2026 - Iran’s IRGC announced: 3 oil tankers ignoring warnings by Iran, were struck and brought to a halt + Targeted a US Air Base and central military command center in Jordan with several ballistic missiles

29 July 2026 - Faytuks News on X: “Officials briefed on intelligence said that they expected Iran to fire a ballistic missile with a small warhead at Ukraine, while others said the target was likely one of the countries Black Sea ports. Iranian officials said they hoped the conflict would end with their retaliatory strike.”

29 July 2026 - Iran hits US in Jordan, US-Saudi strikes on Iraq: Is war spreading?

29 July 2026 - Lebanese businessman Antoun Sehnaoui hosts Netanyahu in Washington

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