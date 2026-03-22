IRAN WARNS REGION WILL 'GO DARK' IF U.S. HITS POWER GRID + MISSILES RAIN DOWN ON ISRAEL | Foad Izadi

Reports from Iran are warning that “the entire region will go dark,” if President Trump follows through on his threat to target Iranian power plants, if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully opened by Monday.
Dr. Foad Izadi, an author and associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran, noted that after decades of restraint, Iran is now pursuing a policy of “an eye for an eye,” and if the U.S. attacks its decentralized power grid, then Iran will target electricity infrastructure linked to the U.S. and Israel across the region.
SOURCE LINKS:
22 March 2026 - Iran’s IRGC-affiliated Mehr News: “In case of the slightest attack on the electricity infrastructure of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the entire region will go dark”
21 March 2026 - Spokesperson of the Central Headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya: “Following previous warnings, if Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the United States and the regime in the region will be targeted.”
21 March 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”
22 March 2026 - Iran says Hormuz open to all but ‘enemy-linked’ ships
21 March 2026 - US lifts sanctions on Iranian oil at sea in bid to ease supply pressures
20 March 2026 - Iran says it has no surplus crude oil to offer to international markets
21 March 2026 - Footage Of An Iranian Ballistic Missile Striking Dimona, Israel
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