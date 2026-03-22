IRAN WARNS REGION WILL 'GO DARK' IF U.S. HITS POWER GRID + MISSILES RAIN DOWN ON ISRAEL | Foad Izadi

Reports from Iran are warning that “the entire region will go dark,” if President Trump follows through on his threat to target Iranian power plants, if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully opened by Monday.

Dr. Foad Izadi, an author and associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran, noted that after decades of restraint, Iran is now pursuing a policy of “an eye for an eye,” and if the U.S. attacks its decentralized power grid, then Iran will target electricity infrastructure linked to the U.S. and Israel across the region.

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