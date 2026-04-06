U.S. 'PILOT RESCUE' MISSION REALLY A FAILED ATTEMPT TO SEIZE IRAN’S URANIUM STOCKPILE IN ISFAHAN?

We're told the U.S. Military just carried out a "heroic" and "daring" mission to rescue the second pilot on an F-15E fighter jet that was shot down by Iran, and that we should focus only on the perfect Hollywood plot of it all.



Don't ask any questions about why the U.S. sent a dozen aircraft and helicopters with over 100 service members in to Isfahan, when the pilot was supposed to have ejected near the Persian Gulf in Khuzestan. Or why the U.S. Military claims to have destroyed its own aircraft and helicopters, saying they got stuck in the sand... and insisting that no one was injured or killed in the process.



So, why did they target Isfahan, and was it a failed attempt to seize the stockpiles of highly enriched uranium they believe are stored at the region's nuclear facility?

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