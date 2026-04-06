U.S. 'PILOT RESCUE' MISSION REALLY A FAILED ATTEMPT TO SEIZE IRAN’S URANIUM STOCKPILE IN ISFAHAN?

We're told the U.S. Military just carried out a "heroic" and "daring" mission to rescue the second pilot on an F-15E fighter jet that was shot down by Iran, and that we should focus only on the perfect Hollywood plot of it all.
Don't ask any questions about why the U.S. sent a dozen aircraft and helicopters with over 100 service members in to Isfahan, when the pilot was supposed to have ejected near the Persian Gulf in Khuzestan. Or why the U.S. Military claims to have destroyed its own aircraft and helicopters, saying they got stuck in the sand... and insisting that no one was injured or killed in the process.
So, why did they target Isfahan, and was it a failed attempt to seize the stockpiles of highly enriched uranium they believe are stored at the region's nuclear facility?
SOURCE LINKS:
4 April 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History”
5 April 2026 - Reuters:“Two MC-130 aircraft that had ferried some of the roughly 100 special operations forces into rugged terrain south of Tehran suffered a mechanical failure and could not take off”
4 April 2026 - Chris Gordon on X: “U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones protected the rescued F-15E crew member by striking Iranian military-aged males believed to be a threat who got within three kilometers of the Airman.”
5 April 2026 - France24: “Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari told state media US forces had used an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan province, which lies to the northwest of the area where the airman ejected.”
3 April 2026 - BBC Report: “Footage posted on social media and verified by the BBC shows a refueling plane and two helicopters flying low over Khuzestan province, consistent with a search and rescue mission.”
5 April 2026 - Carl Zha on X: “Can someone explain how the rescued pilot walked to Isfahan while wounded when the jet went down near the Persian Gulf in Khuzestan???”
5 April 2026 - Sam Yousef on X: “The rescue of the second pilot gets so much more interesting when you realize he walked 110 miles in a single day to get to his location from crash site and other pilot”
29 March 2026 - Analysis: Iran likely transferred highly enriched uranium to Isfahan before the June strikes
29 March 2026 - Trump Weighs Military Operation to Extract Iran’s Uranium
5 April 2026 - Iran says several ‘enemy aircraft’ destroyed during US pilot rescue mission
5 April 2026 - Iran claims it shot down 2 US C-130 support aircraft, 2 Black Hawk helicopters in Isfahan
5 April 2026 - VIDEO: Wreckage of US aircraft ‘DELIBERATELY’ DESTROYED in Iran Explosion so MASSIVE AIRCRAFT SHAPE SCORCHED INTO GROUND — Tasnim
5 April 2026 - PHOTOS: 12 US Aircraft Annihilated in Single Op
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Check out Episode 78: IRAN DOWNS F-15 FIGHTER JET, PILOT MIA + U.S. MILITARY IN CHAOS AMID FIRING SPREE
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