IRAN DE-DOLLARIZES STRAIT OF HORMUZ WITH TOLLS IN YUAN: U.S. DESPERATE FOR AN OFF-RAMP | Carl Zha

Reports say the Trump Admin is desperate for an off-ramp from the war in Iran it just started... and willing to drop the demand for Tehran to remove restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz. This, as the U.S. also continues to move toward reported plans for a "special ops" ground invasion that would severely escalate the conflict.



Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that the Trump's Admin desperation is showing in a number of ways, as it removes oil sanctions on Russia AND Iran, and as its vassal states around the world see the start of a fuel crisis.



But Iran isn't budging, and it is instead implementing a toll in order for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, in Iranian territorial waters, that is paid in Chinese Yuan... de-dollarizing the vital waterway for oil trade.



Follow Carl Zha on X, and check out the Silk & Steel Podcast on YouTube

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