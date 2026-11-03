‘Iran NEEDS Nuclear Weapons’ Tehran Under Pressure to WITHDRAW from NPT | Ehsan Safarnejad

Netanyahu is reportedly checking in with Trump almost daily, amping up the pressure for the U.S. and Israel to attack Iran. This, as there is growing pressure from members of parliament in Iran, who are demanding Iran withdraw from the Nonproliferation Treaty and start exploring their options.

Iranian Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that “Iran needs a nuclear weapon,” because even with the advanced capabilities the Iranian Armed Forces are developing… they still don’t provide the ultimate deterrence against nuclear powers like the U.S. and Israel.

Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

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