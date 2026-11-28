While the U.S. continues to target the people of Iran with a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran is fighting back in a number of ways. That includes targeting the blockade directly, and preparing for the next phase of war.

Iranian Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that Iran is testing new missiles around the clock, and it is also building a new underground nuclear facility in BahjatAbad that is even more fortified than Trump’s beloved PickAxe mountain.

Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 109: IRAN: We Will BREAK the Oil SIEGE + Putin Vows REVENGE

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709