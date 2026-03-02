BREAKING: U.S. LOSES THREE F-15's + IRAN REFUSES TO NEGOTIATE, TRUMP DESPERATE FOR A CEASEFIRE

Reports say Trump is ready for a ceasefire, but Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s National Security Council says: “We will not negotiate with the United States.”
This, as Central Command has acknowledged that the U.S. lost three F-15 fighter jets in what they are describing as a “friendly fire” incident involving Kuwait’s air defenses.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also reported that they targeted Netanyahu’s office and the location of Israel’s Air Force commander in a series of strikes using Kheibar missiles, as tensions continue to soar.
SOURCE LINKS:
2 March 2026 - Faytuks News on X: “QatarEnergy, accounting for 18-20% of global liquified natural gas (LNG) traded has stopped the production of LNG”
2 March 2026 - The Insider Paper on X: “EUROPEAN GAS PRICES JUMP OVER 50% AFTER QATAR HALTS LNG OUTPUT”
2 March 2026 - DropSite News on X: “Reports indicate Iran has struck Saudi oil infrastructure, with strikes said to have affected the Aramco facility at Ras Tanura amid the wider regional escalation.”
2 March 2026 - Dow futures drop over 500 points as oil prices spike following U.S. attack on Iran
2 March 2026 - CENTCOM on X: At 11:03 p.m. ET, March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident.
2 March 2026 - Ali Larijani on X: “We will not negotiate with the United States.”
2 March 2026 - Ali Larijani on X: “Trump’s wishful thinking has dragged the whole region into an unnecessarily war and now he is rightly worried about more American casualties. It is indeed very sad that he is sacrificing American treasure and blood to advance Netanyahu’s illegitimate expansionist ambitions.”
1 March 2026 - Trump tells the Atlantic: “They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them.”
1 March 2026 - Trump says conflict with Iran could last four weeks
2 March 2026 - IRAN TARGETS NETANYAHU’S OFFICE
1 March 2026 - Max Blumenthal on X: “WaPo: the mood inside the Pentagon is ‘intense and paranoid.’ Pentagon leaders worry the US will expend its air defense stockpiles, and the conflict will ‘spiral out of control.’ This is precisely what Pentagon Joint Chiefs Chair Dan Caine warned of last week.”
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 73: US Military Rushes F-22 RAPTORS, Refueling Tankers to ISRAEL Ahead of Attack on IRAN
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709