BREAKING: U.S. LOSES THREE F-15's + IRAN REFUSES TO NEGOTIATE, TRUMP DESPERATE FOR A CEASEFIRE

Mar 02, 2026

Reports say Trump is ready for a ceasefire, but Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s National Security Council says: “We will not negotiate with the United States.”

This, as Central Command has acknowledged that the U.S. lost three F-15 fighter jets in what they are describing as a “friendly fire” incident involving Kuwait’s air defenses.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also reported that they targeted Netanyahu’s office and the location of Israel’s Air Force commander in a series of strikes using Kheibar missiles, as tensions continue to soar.

