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IRAN VOWS ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ MILITARY RESPONSE TO U.S. NAVAL BLOCKADE

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Rachel Blevins
Apr 29, 2026

Reports say the Trump Admin is planning to make a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports its top priority, instead of immediately pursuing another bombing campaign or attempted ground invasion. For now, at least…

But Iran is not planning to sit idly by and let that happen. An anonymous high-ranking security official told Press TV that the U.S. “maritime piracy and banditry” will soon be met with “practical and unprecedented action.”

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