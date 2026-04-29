IRAN VOWS ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ MILITARY RESPONSE TO U.S. NAVAL BLOCKADE

Reports say the Trump Admin is planning to make a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports its top priority, instead of immediately pursuing another bombing campaign or attempted ground invasion. For now, at least…
But Iran is not planning to sit idly by and let that happen. An anonymous high-ranking security official told Press TV that the U.S. “maritime piracy and banditry” will soon be met with “practical and unprecedented action.”
SOURCE LINKS:
29 April 2026 - PressTV: Continued US maritime piracy and banditry will face ‘practical, unprecedented’ response: Source
28 April 2026 - WSJ: Trump Tells Aides to Prepare for Extended Blockade of Iran
28 April 2026 - PressTV: IRGC Navy to confront any fresh American aggression with ‘surprise tactics’: Official
28 April 2026 - UAE leaves OPEC in blow to global oil producers’ group
29 April 2026 - Iran’s rial currency hits record low as shaky ceasefire with US and Israel holds
29 April 2026 - Iran requires tolls to be paid in Rial, not US dollars or Chinese Yuan
28 April 2026 - Reuters: Trump approval sinks to new low as war with Iran drives cost-of-living concerns
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