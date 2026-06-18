U.S. CAPITULATES TO IRAN'S DEMANDS + ISRAEL DESPERATE AS IDF CASUALTIES SOAR | Esteban Carrillo

The Trump Admin is desperately trying to sell the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran as a “win,” despite the fact that the U.S. capitulated on several points. That includes the promise to end all hostilities, “including in Lebanon,” and while VP JD Vance is now openly criticizing Israel, the U.S. hasn’t done anything to stop Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.

Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted the fact that Lebanon was mentioned three times in point #1 of the deal is no accident, and it shows Iran’s commitment to the Resistance. But how long will Israel wait to carry out an escalated attack, as Netanyahu gets more desperate and IDF casualties from Hezbollah’s attacks continue to soar?



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