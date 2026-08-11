Iranian Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has appointed six new top military commanders:

Ali Abdollahi: Chief of Staff

Ahmad Vahidi: IRGC Commander

Kiumars Heydari: Deputy Chief of Staff

Mostafa Izadi: Deputy IRGC Commander

Ali Ozmayi: IRGC-Navy Commander

Hossein Taeb: Chief of Basij

Dr. Foad Izadi, an author and associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran, noted that Iran is now turning to leaders who are battle-tested hardliners and realists, after the “moderates” were assassinated by the U.S. and Israel. As a result, Iran is demanding the U.S. adhere to the MOU, and preparing for the next phase of war…

Follow Dr. Izadi on X

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