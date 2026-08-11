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THE REALISTS ARE HERE: Iran's New Military Commanders Ready for WAR | Dr. Foad Izadi

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Rachel Blevins

Iranian Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has appointed six new top military commanders:

  • Ali Abdollahi: Chief of Staff

  • Ahmad Vahidi: IRGC Commander

  • Kiumars Heydari: Deputy Chief of Staff

  • Mostafa Izadi: Deputy IRGC Commander

  • Ali Ozmayi: IRGC-Navy Commander

  • Hossein Taeb: Chief of Basij

Dr. Foad Izadi, an author and associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran, noted that Iran is now turning to leaders who are battle-tested hardliners and realists, after the “moderates” were assassinated by the U.S. and Israel. As a result, Iran is demanding the U.S. adhere to the MOU, and preparing for the next phase of war…

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