Iranian Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has appointed six new top military commanders:
Ali Abdollahi: Chief of Staff
Ahmad Vahidi: IRGC Commander
Kiumars Heydari: Deputy Chief of Staff
Mostafa Izadi: Deputy IRGC Commander
Ali Ozmayi: IRGC-Navy Commander
Hossein Taeb: Chief of Basij
Dr. Foad Izadi, an author and associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran, noted that Iran is now turning to leaders who are battle-tested hardliners and realists, after the “moderates” were assassinated by the U.S. and Israel. As a result, Iran is demanding the U.S. adhere to the MOU, and preparing for the next phase of war…
SOURCE LINKS:
11 Aug. 2026 - Trump demands compensation from Iran as talks on Strait of Hormuz continue
10 Aug. 2026 - Iran’s Leader has appointed 6 top military commanders
10 Aug. 2026 - Iran’s Supreme Leader Appoints 6 Principlist Revolutionary Commanders to Military Leadership
10 Aug. 2026 - Who is Iran’s Mohsen Rezaei, the hardliner appointed to key security role?
10 Aug. 2026 - Gulf States Accept a New Normal in Hormuz: Iran Is in Control
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