Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been holding military drills testing advanced weaponry on the country’s southern coast on the Persian Gulf, according to reports. This, as the U.S. Military continues to send assets to the regional for a potential war.



While President Trump claims a war against Iran would be “easily won,” reports say the USS Gerald R Ford is struggling to make its way to the Middle East, amid a sewage crisis and increasingly low morale among the soldiers who have been stuck on the world’s largest warship for 8 months and counting...

