Iran Tests ADVANCED WEAPONRY in Persian Gulf Drills, as USS Gerald R Ford Faces Sewage CRISIS
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been holding military drills testing advanced weaponry on the country’s southern coast on the Persian Gulf, according to reports. This, as the U.S. Military continues to send assets to the regional for a potential war.
While President Trump claims a war against Iran would be “easily won,” reports say the USS Gerald R Ford is struggling to make its way to the Middle East, amid a sewage crisis and increasingly low morale among the soldiers who have been stuck on the world’s largest warship for 8 months and counting...
SOURCE LINKS:
23 Feb. 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won.”
23 Feb. 2026 - Axios: Trump’s top general warns of Iran strike risks
23 Feb. 2026 - Trump Says Top General Predicts Easy Victory Over Iran; He Says Otherwise in Private
21 Feb. 2026 - Missed Funerals and Blocked Toilets: Iran Deployment Takes a Toll on U.S. Sailors
24 Feb. 2026 - US Aircraft Carrier USS Gerald R Ford Docks in Crete on Its Way to the Middle East
24 Feb. 2026 - Reuters: Iran nears deal to buy supersonic anti-ship missiles from China
24 Feb. 2026 - IRGC Ground Forces showcase advanced weaponry in drills along Persian Gulf coasts
22 Feb. 2026 - Iran announces test of new naval air defense missile in Strait of Hormuz as US military buildup continues
Thank you Rachael for your reporting! Looks like USS Gerald Ford feces sewage crisis, but the entire war-mongering should go down the toilet.